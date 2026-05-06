🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Court of Appeal Lifts Restrictions on PF Activities in Major Boost for Miles Sampa Faction





Zambia’s opposition politics have shifted significantly this Wednesday after the Court of Appeal discharged the injunctions that had effectively restricted the Patriotic Front from conducting party activities, a ruling that immediately triggered celebrations within the Miles Sampa camp and renewed uncertainty around rival factions claiming control of the former ruling party.





The development was confirmed by Miles Sampa, who declared victory shortly after the judgement. “PF is back and PF will be on the ballot. God is Great!” he wrote, framing the ruling as both a legal and political breakthrough for his faction, which has been battling for legitimacy amid months of internal disputes and parallel leadership claims.





The ruling is politically significant because it temporarily restores operational space to the faction aligned to Sampa at a time when the country is entering the final stretch before nominations and the dissolution of Parliament.





For months, court actions and injunctions had paralysed sections of the PF structure, creating uncertainty around whether the former ruling party would meaningfully participate in the August 2026 general elections.





The judgement also weakens, at least for now, the grip of the rival faction associated with Robert Chabinga, whose emergence had intensified divisions within the opposition. The PF has increasingly operated as a fragmented formation, with multiple actors claiming legitimacy, control of structures, and authority to sponsor candidates.





Scenes following the ruling reflected the emotional weight the matter carries within PF circles. Supporters aligned to the Sampa faction reportedly broke into celebration, with videos circulating online showing cadres in tears, prayer sessions, and chants declaring the party’s “return.”





The emotional reaction underlines how existential the legal battle had become for many PF loyalists who feared exclusion from the ballot.



The court’s decision now raises immediate political questions.





First, who officially controls PF structures heading into nominations? Second, how will the Electoral Commission of Zambia respond if rival factions attempt to sponsor parallel candidates? And third, can the party rebuild enough cohesion to remain electorally competitive after months of legal and organisational turmoil?





These questions matter because PF remains one of the country’s largest opposition political brands despite its internal fractures. Even weakened, the party retains influence across parts of Lusaka, the Copperbelt, and sections of the northern corridor.



But without a unified command structure, its electoral strength risks being diluted by confusion and factional warfare.





The timing of the ruling is equally critical. Opposition alliances are still fluid, candidate adoption battles are intensifying, and political survival instincts are increasingly shaping defections and alignments.





Several lawmakers and local leaders have already begun repositioning themselves amid uncertainty over which PF faction will ultimately receive institutional recognition.





For now, the ruling gives the Sampa faction momentum and restores visibility to a party that had appeared increasingly trapped in procedural and legal paralysis. But the deeper struggle over ownership, legitimacy, and direction inside PF is far from settled.





What happened in court this morning was not the end of the PF crisis. It was the latest chapter in it.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu