I’M READY TO WORK WITH ANYONE TO REMOVE UPND – Kalaba

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I received a call this morning from my barber Emmanuel. “Ba boss, why don’t we work together with other leaders to remove the UPND?”.





Emmanuel is not alone. That same message has been reaching me from ordinary, well-meaning Zambians across the country.



As Citizens First, this is not something we have ignored. In fact, it is something we have already embraced.





In recent days, including my appearance on EMV, I have spoken about the importance of bringing opposition leaders together. But beyond that, we have taken deliberate steps to reach out, engage, and build common ground. We did not stop at words. We made calls, held conversations and extended hands.





We have reached out to Hon Brian Mundubile, Dr Fred M’membe , Counsel Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Counsel Makebi Zulu, Hon Given Lubinda, Mr Charles Chanda, Ms Saboi Imboela, Hon Miles Sampa, Dr Chishimba Kambwili, Hon Greyford Monde, and many others.





We made the decision to bridge the divide not because it is easy, but because it is necessary. Now is not the time for competition. It is a time for unity, cooperation, and shared purpose.





As Citizens First, we have consistently made it clear that we are ready to work with others who are committed to this path. Our focus remains the same. We must come together and serve the people as one, with a united front.





Let us stay focused on the bigger picture and remain committed to the greater good, regardless of who the people ultimately choose.



Harry Kalaba,

Citizens First