AMERICAN NATIONAL DROWNS IN ZAMBEZI RIVER RAFTING ACCIDENT

AN American national has drowned while rafting on the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls.

Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo said the incident occurred on November 13, 2025, around 12:30 hours, when Mr. Firman Patrick Lawrence, aged 68, drowned at Rapid Number 7 during a rafting expedition.

According to the police report filed by Mr. Obey Hamuchemba, 47, the Director at Nyami Nyami Rafting Company,

Mr. Lawrence was leading a team of ten paddlers towards Rapid Number 7 when their boat hit a strong wave and flipped.

Mr. Namalongo has stated in a statement that while his colleagues managed to safely navigate to calmer waters, the deceased failed to regain control and subsequently drowned.

He says the victim was later retrieved from the water and brought to shore, where CPR was administered.

Mr. Namalongo adds that he was then airlifted to Mukuni Medical Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

