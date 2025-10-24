American OF Content Creator,Rubi Rose, says she can’t fathom why she has no man with her hot body

There are men chasing women every day to start life with them, but American OF content creator, Rubi Rose, is not one of those women.

The beautiful lady is surprised by how men are not chasing her at the age of 28 when she thinks she is in her prime.

On her Snapchat story, she posted a video one morning without makeup, and she looked amazing as she recorded herself, but noticed there was no man in her life.

She has many EXes, but the reasons why they all fell out are unknown to date.

Since 2014, she has been involved in romantic relationships with at least 10 celebrities.

Playboi Carti (2014–2017)

Ian Connor (2015)

Jacob York (2015–2016)

21 Savage (2016)

Soulja Boy (2016)

Lil Yachty (2016–2017)

Lil Tjay (2020)

DDG (2020–2021)

She revealed in an interview that she hooked up with rapper Lil Baby. French Montana (2023)

Druski (2024)

Druski recently stated in an interview that she couldn’t afford Rubi because of her expensive taste, and now he has learned his lesson and will prepare before getting into a relationship with someone of that caliber.

The reactions her post generated suggest that she has been involved with too many men, and that’s unhealthy for her body. And also her type of content is a huge factor to consider because it is not always about looks, decency counts.