American rapper Max B released from prison after 16 years

American rapper Max B has finally regained his freedom after spending 16 years behind bars.

The Harlem artist, born Charley Wingate, was arrested in 2007 and later convicted in 2009 for his role in a botched robbery that led to a man’s death. He originally received a 75-year sentence, even though he wasn’t physically present at the scene. His legal team later got the conviction revisited, and his sentence was reduced to 20 years in 2016, Daily Mail reported.

Max B always said he would come home, and earlier this year he hinted his release was near. On Sunday, he officially walked free.

Despite being in prison, Max B continued making music, recording verses over the phone. He released projects including Vigilante Season and stayed in touch with longtime collaborator French Montana, who was one of the first to welcome him back. Montana posted their reunion with excitement, celebrating Max finally being home.

Max has already stepped back into the public eye, appearing at an NFL game looking confident and in high spirits. When asked how he felt, he simply said, “They gave me 75, but I’m back.”