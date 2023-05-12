American Restaurant Employees Find Body Of Female Colleague Inside Freezer

Workers of Arby’s restaurant in Louisiana, United States have found a female colleague’s body inside a freezer at their place of work.

Police revealed that the body of a female staff member was discovered around 6 pm on Thursday in one of the fast food chain’s outlets in New Iberia, Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The cops said an investigation of the “suspicious death” after the remains of the staff member were found in the walk-in freezer was ongoing, as the cause of death had not yet been determined.

While speaking with local news networks, New Iberia Police Captain, Leland Laseter, said, “So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, and the deceased is an employee of the restaurant.

“According to preliminary information, while the death is suspicious, foul play is not expected, and the death may have been an accident.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation.”

Officials are now waiting for a coroner’s autopsy to identify the victim and cause of death.