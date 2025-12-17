American Singer Ray J leaves fans confused as he says he’s hitchhiking across the U.S.; begs for food and shelter

American singer and actor Ray J has sparked serious reactions online after posting a strange Instagram video where he claimed he is currently hitchhiking across the United States.

The 44-year-old said he is traveling from Tampa, Florida, to Los Angeles and is asking strangers for food and a place to sleep along the way. According to him, the stunt is a “real-life test” for a reality show he plans to create titled Celebrity Hitchhiking, Daily Mail reported.

In the video, Ray J was seen standing alone by the roadside, stretching out his thumb for passing cars and insisting that no crew was with him.

“I’m hitchhiking right now to get a place to stay tonight,” he said, adding that he wants random families to take him in, teach him about their lives, then send him off to the next destination.

He explained that the journey is meant to help him determine if the show concept will work, stressing that everything is being done “for real” with just his phone and a small bag of clothes.

Ray J also revealed that he hopes to make it back to Los Angeles before December 22 so he can spend Christmas with his children. At one point, he openly admitted that things have been difficult for him lately and that he genuinely needs food and shelter.

The video comes shortly after reports of his Thanksgiving arrest following a domestic incident involving his estranged wife, Princess Love. Ray J appeared to reference that situation indirectly, saying he just wants to get back home and see his kids.

So far, his post has left many fans confused, with some questioning whether the project is genuine or a publicity stunt. His representatives have yet to respond publicly.