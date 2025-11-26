American singer Ray J says he has sl3pt with 10,000 people and he knows women whose body count is 45,000

Ray J has made some shocking revelations about his body count.

The American singer–songwriter, famously known for being the brother of singer Brandy and dating Kim Kardashian, spoke out while appearing as a guest on a podcast.

Ray J claimed that he knows women who have a body count of 45,000 people. The men in the studio with him were shocked by this revelation and expressed doubts. However, Ray J insisted that there are women who have slept with 45,000 men.

As for his won body count, Ray J claimed he has slept with 10,000 women.

Ray J is also famously known for doing a sex tape with Kim Kardashian. The tape leaked and made them both celebrities.