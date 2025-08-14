American teen pilot Ethan Guo stranded in Antarctica after unauthorized landing

American teen influencer and aspiring aviation record-breaker Ethan Guo has been stranded in Antarctica since June after landing his small plane without authorization in Chilean territory.

The 19-year-old, who set out to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents while raising funds for childhood cancer research, is now facing an unexpected pause in his ambitious journey.



Authorities allege that Guo provided false flight plan information to officials, claiming he would only fly over Punta Arenas in southern Chile.

Instead, he continued south in his Cessna 182Q light aircraft, eventually landing at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chile’s Antarctic territory.

Prosecutors charged him on June 29 with providing false information to ground control and making an unauthorized landing.

On Monday, a Chilean judge dropped the charges as part of an agreement between prosecutors and Guo’s lawyers.

The terms require Guo to donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer foundation within 30 days to avoid trial.

He must also leave Chile as soon as weather conditions allow and is banned from entering the country for the next three years.

Speaking after the ruling, Guo expressed relief at the outcome, saying he hoped to resume his original mission as soon as possible.

For the past six weeks, the teen pilot has been staying at a military base in Antarctica, where he has been allowed to move freely within Chilean territory but unable to leave due to severe winter weather.

He has also been unable to fly his plane, with Chilean prosecutors stating that the aircraft “does not have the capabilities to make a flight,” though no further details were given.

Guo said he is in discussions with his lawyer to explore the possibility of departing with his aircraft.

In the meantime, he remains in Antarctica awaiting approval for his departure flight.

The agreement also requires him to cover all expenses related to his personal upkeep and aircraft security during his stay, as well as the full cost of his return journey.

Guo insisted that his focus remains on completing his record-setting flight and continuing his mission to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

He stressed that he hopes to be granted permission to leave soon so both he and his aircraft can continue the journey they began.