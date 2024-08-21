American tourists survive aircraft accident in Livingstone



AN adventurous fly over the Victoria falls almost ended deadly after the helicopter that two American tourist had booked was trying to return to the airstrip and it’s engine suddenly stopped prompting the pilot to apply emergency landing procedures yesterday.



Details are that around 16:30 hours, the two American Nationals who are lodging at Royal Hotel booked the helicopter from Batoka Sky Livingstone to fly over the Victoria Falls and the surrounding areas.



The aircraft was flown by a male South African pilot, Steenkamp Reyneke, aged 33 and their journey took off from Batoka Sky at 16:40 hours.





The duration of the flight was 15 minutes.



But as time for landing came, Reyneke was trying to return the Aircraft to the airstrip, heading to Chrisma Hotel and flying above the sewer ponds.



Suddenly as the helicopter flew in the Zambian sky, its engine stopped, prompting the pilot to apply emergency landing procedures.



However, the circumstances left the pilot with no option but to execute an emergency landing in an area which seemed to be open and without obstacles, but eventually landed in the sewer ponds as the aircraft could not glide further.



The accident happened at 17:10 hours, leaving one of the helicopter rotar blades deformed, but with no serious damages.



Luckily for the two passengers and pilot, they survived without any injuries and were immediately evacuated after the accident.



Batoka Sky Livingstone Manager, Daniel Geldenhuys, 44 then reported the matter to Livingstone Central police station.





Southern Province police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka who confirmed the incident said police visited the scene and found the helicopter partially submerged in the sewer ponds which is covered by aqua vegetation.



He added that attempts to meet the two American passengers by police proved futile as they were kept under seclusion at Royal Hotel to help them recover from trauma.



“ However, Avani Hotel management assured Police that the two passengers will be available for interviews today, ”Daka said.



He also said that police were also unable to get the identities of the passengers as access to their rooms was restricted because the hotel administration kept them under trauma management.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba August 21, 2024