Americans Alarmed as “Doomsday Plane” Appears Over California



Residents in California reported sightings of a U.S. Air Force Boeing E-6B Mercury, often referred to as the “Doomsday Plane,” performing repeated touch-and-go maneuvers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.





Officials later said the flights were part of routine training due to the airport’s suitable runway and navigation systems. However, the timing amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has fueled public concern.





Analysts say the aircraft, designed to maintain nuclear command and communications during a major conflict, often attracts attention whenever it appears during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.