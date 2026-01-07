AMERICANS ARE DEEPLY DIVIDED AND VERY CONFUSED ABOUT VENEZUELA



1 in 3 Americans approve of Trump’s Venezuela raid, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.





Meanwhile, 72% are worried we’ll get too involved.



The partisan split is massive: 65% of Republicans back the operation compared to just 11% of Democrats.





But even among Republicans, the enthusiasm has limits.



While 60% support sending troops and 59% support seizing oil fields, 54% simultaneously worry we’ll get too involved.





43% of Republicans agree with “the United States should have a policy of dominating affairs in the Western Hemisphere.” Only 19% disagreed.





Trump’s approval rating jumped to 42%, the highest since October, though that still means most Americans disapprove.





Republicans largely support aggressive hemisphere control in theory, but a majority still worry about the costs, troop casualties, and mission creep.





Americans want dominance without the messy parts of actually dominating.



Source: Reuters