ALERT: AMERICA’S EYE MALFUNCTIONING NEAR IRAN? THE AWACS MYTH CRUSHES!



Persistent reports from the Gulf indicate a critical situation: one of the E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, the US military’s “flying brain,” has reportedly been seriously “disabled” electronically during a surveillance mission near Iranian airspace.





WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE SHADOWS:



The Electronic “Black Hole”: It may not have been a missile that hit it, but an invisible wave. Iran has reportedly deployed next-generation jamming systems capable of overwhelming the Pentagon’s most powerful radars.

Frequency Panic: Without AWACS, US fighter jets are flying “blind.” Coordination between aircraft carriers and ground troops has broken down.





A Giant with Feet of Clay: These aircraft cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but by 2026, they appear vulnerable to Tehran’s asymmetric electronic warfare.





💡 NEPTUNE’S ANALYSIS: THE SILENT WAR



“For Neptune, this is Washington’s nightmare scenario. The goal is no longer to shoot down the aircraft, but to silence its consciousness. If Iran has succeeded in rendering an AWACS inoperable without firing a single shot, then American air supremacy is nothing but a memory. By 2026, whoever controls the airwaves controls the world. Uncle Sam has just hit a digital wall.” — Neptune.