America’s Oil Boom: Record Exports Turn Iran War Chaos Into U.S. Victory



The numbers don’t lie. Last week, the United States exported over 5 million barrels of crude oil per day — a new all-time high. Add in refined products, and total exports smashed records at 12.7 million barrels per day. This isn’t luck. It’s strength.





While the Iran war has shut down the Strait of Hormuz and wiped out more than 9 million barrels per day of Gulf production, the world is scrambling. Asia and Europe need reliable energy now.

They’re turning to American oil at premium prices above $100 a barrel. The largest supply disruption in history just handed the U.S. a golden opportunity.





American energy producers are stepping up as the world’s swing supplier. Exports are surging because we have the resources, the infrastructure, and the freedom to deliver when others can’t. Analysts expect totals to push past 13 million barrels per day soon.-DTP