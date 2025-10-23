Amnesty International condemns Tanzania’s crackdown on dissent ahead of October Elections

Amnesty International has issued a strong call to the government of Tanzania to immediately end what it describes as an “unacceptable campaign of repression against dissent” ahead of the country’s upcoming general election.]

The human rights organization says it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating political and civic environment as Tanzanians prepare to go to the polls on October 29.



According to Amnesty, the Tanzanian government has intensified its clampdown on the opposition, the media, and human rights defenders in recent months.

The group reports that state authorities have used restrictive laws, intimidation, and politically motivated prosecutions to silence critical voices and suppress open political debate.

Central to Amnesty’s concern is the ongoing treason trial of Tundu Lissu, the outspoken leader of the opposition CHADEMA party.

Lissu, who has long been a vocal critic of government corruption and human rights abuses, faces charges that many observers believe are politically motivated.

The organization also highlighted the disqualification of opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina, which it described as another example of the government’s deliberate efforts to narrow the political space.

Amnesty International believes these actions are not isolated incidents but part of a calculated strategy to instill fear among citizens and prevent meaningful civic participation.

The group warns that this growing repression threatens to erode Tanzania’s democratic foundations and entrench authoritarian rule under the guise of electoral legitimacy.

Amnesty has called on the international community, regional bodies, and human rights organizations to closely monitor developments in Tanzania and pressure the government to uphold democratic principles.

The organization insists that the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association must be respected and that all candidates should be allowed to campaign freely and fairly.

As the October 29 election draws closer, Amnesty International’s warning underscores growing fears that the Tanzanian government’s tightening grip on dissent could compromise the credibility of the entire electoral process.