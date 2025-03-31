Amos Chanda: A Trojan Horse in the UPND?



Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa has fiercely criticized the United Party for National Development (UPND) for welcoming former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda into their ranks, calling him a “political mercenary” who lacks principles and serves only his own interests.





Speaking in a statement issued to kumwesu, Dr. Mwelwa did not mince his words. “This is not just a betrayal of trust; it is a reckless gamble. Amos Chanda was Edgar Lungu’s most loyal foot soldier, defending his excesses and shielding his government from accountability. Now, we are supposed to believe he has seen the light? This is nothing but opportunism at its worst.”





Chanda, who served as the mouthpiece for former President Lungu, was instrumental in shaping the Patriotic Front’s (PF) media narrative. He fiercely attacked the opposition, journalists, and activists who questioned Lungu’s governance.



Today, he stands as a key figure in the UPND’s media team, a move that has left many political observers questioning the ruling party’s judgment.





Dr. Mwelwa described Chanda as “a political chameleon whose only loyalty is to power.” He further stated, “The UPND rode on the promise of integrity and good governance, yet they have opened their doors to a man convicted of stealing court documents and destroying evidence. What does that say about their commitment to fighting corruption?”





Indeed, in 2023, Chanda was found guilty of tampering with court records in a case involving former government officials. At the time, he dismissed the conviction as politically motivated. But now, he is working for the very people he once called enemies.





Dr. Mwelwa warned the UPND leadership against placing their trust in a man who has already betrayed one leader. “If he could betray Edgar Lungu, what makes President Hakainde Hichilema think he won’t do the same to him when the tides turn? It is in Chanda’s nature to switch sides for survival.”





The backlash against Chanda’s new role is not just coming from political analysts. Some UPND supporters have expressed disappointment, questioning why a party that fought against PF’s excesses is now embracing one of its architects.





One senior UPND member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Many of us are uncomfortable with Chanda’s presence. We worked hard to remove the PF because of the corruption and arrogance of its leadership, and now we are working with one of its main enforcers? It’s a slap in the face.”





As the dust settles, one question lingers: Is Amos Chanda truly a reformed man who has abandoned his PF past, or is he merely a Trojan horse inside the UPND, waiting for the right moment to strike?

Dr. Mwelwa left no room for doubt in his conclusion. “History has shown that those who jump ship for self-preservation have no loyalty to anyone. The UPND has allowed a snake into their house. When it strikes, they shouldn’t act surprised.”





For now, the ruling party remains silent on the controversy surrounding Chanda’s appointment, but the Zambian people are watching. And as the saying goes, ‘A leopard does not change its spots.’



March 30, 2025

©️ KUMWESU