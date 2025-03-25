AMOS CHANDA BROKE THE LAW BY USRPING POWERS OF THE PRESIDENT- Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

AMOS CHANDA BROKE THE LAW BY USRPING POWERS OF THE PRESIDENT



12 Ways of Incriminating Yourself: How Amos Chanda is kissing Edgar Lungu With “Big Treasonable Insults” While Chewing HH’s 2026 Expired Biscuits at Community House





…..Amos Chanda is playing with big national fire in his pants because President Lungu is unfairly demeaning and maliciously attacking with treasonable insults is the main password for 2026 regime change in the eyes of more than 15 millions Zambians today. For this Chanda to now start insulting and undermining ECL, the king or king maker of 2026, a president who governed Zambia better than HH, a president who left the cost of living lower and affordable for the masses, a president who left visible legacies of new hospitals, airports, schools, colleges, universities, police/army/prison/ZAF houses, modern bridges, highways, etc, this Chanda is fooling himself for serious political problems and legal nightmares post August 2026. This must be minuted everywhere!…..





By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba



Introduction



On 12th November, 2022, the Paramount Chief of the Bemba Speaking people, HRH, Dr. Henry Kanyanta Sosala published an article titled “AMOS CHANDA LIED ABOUT THE BEMBA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT ISSUING A STATEMENT AGAINST HIS INCARCERATION”. In this article, HRH, Chitimukulu responded to Amos Chanda’s media lies in the words of Robert Sternberg who is an expert in “Stupidity” as follows:





…”This kind of stupidity comes with displaced ambition; such stupid persons believe that because they are so smart; the world does and should revolve around them. They are gripped by the omniscience fallacy. They are convinced that they know more than everyone else and can influence public opinion to their advantage and that others are just big idiots whom they can easily manipulate”.





When you read Sunday’s 50 paragraphs long story in News Diggers of Amos Chanda on Lungu’s presidency, you will fully agree with Paramount Chief Chitimukulu’s position on our brother! In this article, allow me submit my observations, interpretations and conclusions from Chanda’s bulky media interview by highlighting 12 self incriminating facts from his own words:





1. The Diggers Newspaper of Sunday, 23/03/2225 zoomed a headline story entitled “Amos Narrates How He Stepped in to Lead, Guide (govern) the Country During Lungu’s Absence”. In this story, Mr. Amos Chanda, an ordinary state house press aide told Zambians that he must be treated as “Lungu’s Co-Former President” because he “ruled” this country at “different times” wisely and alone without the knowledge and consent of (1) the actual elected president his boss, and (2) outside and against the Republican Constitution. Article 91 of the 2016 Constitution provides for the “Presidency and vesting of executive authority” as follows: (1) There shall be a President of the Republic who shall be the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force.(2) The executive authority of the State vests in the President and, subject to this Constitution, shall be exercised directly by the President or through public officers or other persons appointed by the President.





2. Further, Article 109 of the 2016 Constitution provides for “Performance of executive functions during absence of President” and Amos Chanda as State House Press Aide is not close to exercising this presidential function anywhere. The Supreme Law says: (1) If the President leaves Zambia or is absent from office, the Vice-President shall perform the executive functions specified, in writing, by the President until the President returns to office or revokes the authority. (2) Where the Vice-President is incapable of performing the executive functions, as specified under clause (1), the President shall appoint a member of the Cabinet to perform the executive functions.





3. Going by the the aforementioned Constitutional procedure, it is clear that a state house staff regardless of their rank and title or any presidential aide or indeed advisor does not come close or anywhere near to be that person to act and exercise presidential powers in the presence or absence of the president and/or or govern the country on his behalf directly and indirectly. This is where all law abiding Zambians must take keen interest in Amos Chanda’s self confessions that “he used to guide, lead or govern Zambia in the absence of President Lungu without the knowledge and consent of ECL himself.





4. In a special interview with University of Zambia academic and political historian, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa in 2022, President Edgar Lungu as Former President then revealed and warned his successor, Hikainde Hichilema that there will be many times, dubious characters, sometimes very close to him that will act in his name or abuse their proximity to the Presidency. It’s criminal and must never be taken lightly! This is where Chanda is trapped and buried for 2026 if he does not repent, reform and stop this seemingly Community House agenda.





5. Under Article 93. (1) and (2) of our 2016 Zambian Constitution, we have clear provisions outlining “Confirmation of presidential decisions and instructions” as follows: (1) A decision or instruction of the President shall be in writing under the President’s signature; (2) The signature of the President on an instrument shall be under Public Seal. In all the three instances Amos Chanda claimed to have acted as president or exercised presidential powers, he had no written instructions from the President. This entails us that Amos Chanda used to and did commit treasonable crimes under our Constitution.





6. In his News Diggers story, Mr. Amos Chanda is like a foolish idiot visiting a Greek palace and decides to cleverly revenge against the host king during his courtesy greetings by using ‘a strange language’ to insult everyone. In his wisdom, the foolish idiot is sure that the host king and his followers don’t understand the ‘strange language’. However, the visiting foolish idiot is unaware that his ‘strange language’ is their second mother tongue and they were closely listening on how he was insulting their king and everyone. Morally, this is where Chanda is standing before Lungu today! Instead of undermining the king, he has completely undressed himself like a foolish Donna Fish!





7. For God’s sake, it is absolutely unethical for Chanda to maliciously and falsely humiliate President Lungu as someone who was a careless, irresponsible and weak Republican President during his reign and that Amos Chanda himself as Press Aide had difficulty times “to run the country” in ECL’s absence at different times. From his story, Chanda is telling us that “without him at state house as a defector president” in ECL’s absences, Zambia would have crashed at some point”. For the sake good records, when did President Lungu declare a state of emergency and went unreachable in Mfuwe for Amos Chanda to act as Republican President? How long was that state of emergency?





8. And Chanda’s revelations about President Lungu’s presidency are factually untrue and could be deemed as pure Communist House sponsored political propaganda and malice against ECL. In the Diggers Newspaper, Amos Chanda is falsely projecting 12 colors of strange, bitter, unreliable, dangerous, unthankful, treacherous, unpredictable, unpatriotic and mad chameleons by pretending to be kissing President Lungu but in the actual sense, he is politically undressing and undermining him to have been a dull, weak, careless, incompetent and irresponsible president.





9. I personally worked as President Lungu’s Political Advisor too at state house and know ECL’s presidency and style of leadership very well. From my day to day experience of closely working with and under him, ECL is a wise, intelligent, professional m, responsible, hardworking and respectful leader: totally different to what Mr. Chanda is trying to maliciously project in the media today. Therefore, Amos Chanda’s utterances do not just undermine, attack and insult ECL’s presidency to invoke smiles at Community House, Chanda’s confessions must be treated as Julian Paul Assange’s Wikileaks for and against Zambia. He must repent and stop now or he will be made to account post August 2026.





10. Generally, a creature must never think or begin to project itself to be more powerful, important and wiser than its creator. When that happens, it is a clear symptom of dangerous low IQ, foolish arrogance or advanced madness. Politically, Amos Chanda is a simple creature whose political creator is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That is the case for myself, Isaac Chipampe, Kaizer Zulu, George Chellah, Hibene Mwiinga or Sikwana Lukangaba during PF times. It is the case of Levy Ngoma, Christopher Mundia, Chipo Mwanawasa, Clayson Hamasaka or Jito Kayumba under HH today. Everywhere, there is no employee who is more important and powerful than his employer.





11. Strangely, the News Diggers story shows that Amos Chanda was and is more clever, powerful and intelligent than ECL and everyone who was at state house during his time. He falsely undermines and covertly insults more educated and experienced people like Dr. Simon Miti who was both secretary to cabinet and presidential principal secretary when Chanda was at State House as a mere journalist, not as advisor. During Chanda’s time, Dr. Simon Miti was the most senior, most educated and most experienced presidential staff. During his time, there was Kaiser Zulu, Hon. Freedom Sikazwe, Hibene Mwiinga and Sikwana Lukangaba as Lungu’s advisors. And how come non of them is not claiming today that “he was at different times “Acting Republican President’ in the absence of Lungu”.





12. By the way, a press aide at state house is a chief journalist and should never be projected as someone superior to “sector presidential advisors” like Political, Legal or Economy Advisors. How can “the Presidency” be reduced to a presidential reporter like Amos Chanda, just a practicing journalist to be “making key presidential decisions without the Vice President, sector state house advisers, presidential principal secretary, sector cabinet ministers or secretary to cabinet? In his News Diggers interview, Amos Chanda is telling hot lies by kissing Edgar Lungu With “Big Treasonous Insults” While Chewing HH’s 2026 Expired Biscuits at Community House





Conclusion



When HH is voted out of power in August 2026, it will only be fair Mr. Amos Chanda himself, President Lungu, Zambians, the Presidency and our Supreme Law that this matter is brought to legal scrutiny and allow stakeholders to assess the extent, integrity, validity and consequences of what our “Co-Sixth Republican President” in Mr. Amos Chanda was doing at State House by “governing, guiding and leading the country in Lungu’s absence” without any constitutional provision or legal backing. Truth be told, Amos Chanda has confirmed for himself in the Diggers Newspaper that he a treasonous criminal to be reported and tried in 2026.





And if this country expressly allows all mad chameleons who at some point worked at state house like me or Chanda as “Presidential Aides or Advisors” to be coughing and vomiting whatever they want in bars, toilets, night clubs, markets, brothels or media outlets especially on matters that border on either the presidency, state security or confidential matters, then we shall become a banana nation, chaotic state and jungle society. This Chanda is running a dangerous legal and political pathway for both himself and Zambians.





Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

