AMOS CHANDA DESCRIBES CDF INCREMENT IN 2026 BUDGET AS A GAME-CHANGER





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



UPND media team member Amos Chanda has described the increment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K36.1 million to K40 million per constituency as a game-changer, stating that CDF has proven to be a special-purpose vehicle driving decentralization across the country.





Reacting to the 2026 National Budget, Mr. Chanda said the fund is characterized by bursaries, developmental and community projects, as well as empowerment programs aimed at reducing poverty levels and bringing development closer to the people.





He emphasized that CDF remains a major component in empowering communities nationwide.



Mr. Chanda, who is also former Presidential Press Aide to late former President Edgar Lungu, explained that the 2026 budget pronouncements speak to a realistic grassroots agenda in various sectors.





He further thanked Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane for presenting what he described as a sobering budget, noting that it acknowledges social concerns while providing interventions aimed at addressing poverty levels.

