Amos Chanda has defended his new role as a media consultant for  UPND

AMOS Chanda, former press aide to ex-president Edgar Lungu, has defended his new role as a media consultant for the United Party for National Development (UPND), stating he is living ‘a life after State House.’





Mr Chanda has confirmed that he is working as media consultant, days after he was pictured at a UPND Media team address held at the Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone. This appearance comes under a week after his recent revelations of his time as Mr Lungu’s press aide.





Mr Chanda worked as Mr Lungu’s press aide between 2016 and 2019 and is viewed as having been a big critique of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, strong political rival of Mr Lungu prior to the 2021 general elections.





His presence in the UPND has caused debate among a number of people, but Chanda has wondered if there is anything wrong with him associating with the ruling party.





Mr Chanda said when he appeared on Diamond TV Zambia Breakfast on Monday that his past association with Mr. Lungu and the perceived strained relationship between Mr Lungu and President Hichilema should have no impact on who he decides to work for.





“How does that relationship between these two individuals? One was president and is now former, the other one is president who has an opposition leader, they contested elections and the outcome is available for all to see.





“How does that relationship between these two adults become conditioned on the relationship or no relationship between Amos Chanda and any other citizen?”





“I also work for NGOs. How can my relationship with NGO X and NGO Z be conditioned on my relationship or no relationship with either President Hakainde or President Lungu?





“That’s not the point. Maybe the point to put is, is there a life after state house, and that’s a life Amos Chanda is living, a life after state house far detached from any other stronghold, either from party X or party Y or party Z,” he said.



(Mwebantu, Monday, 31st March, 2025)