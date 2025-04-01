Amos Chanda Vs Laura Miti

Amos Chanda

1. Two articles in Diggers are in printed version, even online: Can Laura or anyone indeed just cut out on paragraphs and post it here to show any sordid detail in contention? Is it a trip to DRC as special envoy? Is it my statement that I disagreed with privatising KCM? Is it that known fact that a president I trusted had been hijacked by those who lied against others and so I felt out of place? Where is betrayal here? In case there is others please post here.



As for association with UPND, is there a law that prohibits this? Speaking for them: did I give any impression that’s what I am looking for? Trust: even I don’t trust Laura.





Laura Miti

A law maybe not, ethics, principles, values – myriad, surely. But if it’s only the law that can prevent you from joining a party you had unspeakable disdain for, then there are clearly not enough laws in the world to keep you on the straight and narrow. As for what you choose to reveal about EL, I am glad you are ready to engage. Do you again need a law to suggest it is eyebrow raising to sound like you were shocked at what was happening in a government which it was your job to defend, and which you did defend to the hilt? You do, at least, understand the sense of consternation in anyone who heard you then and is hearing you now – or don’t you?





Amos Chanda

The second point I make is Laura’s points are always civil and that is to be appreciated. But that her view should be God’s last gift to our public discourse, is obviously to be rejected.

No one for instance must hold her to it that she now used terms as “dictatorship” on a president she calls a breath of fresh air, competent, democratic and all… her change of position can’t at least from me descend into condescending, self-righteous pontifications. She has simply expressed her position and associated or disassociated with one position and another… with my training and experience, I am sure I know both the lower and upper limits of oath and secrecy.



Laura Miti

But Amos, anyone who thinks of anyone else as Godlike is be pitied. As to think of oneself as God, now that’s trouble. So that’s a moot point. Let’s tackle my views on HH. Any politician must, on each day, with each statement and act, earn any praise or criticism. When being a breath of fresh air, they must be told. When trying to pass dictatorial clauses in a constitution they must be told. Deep error is thinking any politician deserves, as themselves, our support or lack of it, olo chinkale bwanji.



Amos Chanda

Changwe, I left govt 12 days after that. Details of the same can, in the biased minds, fly straight into lectures on oath and secrecy and what not. I disagreed and if you think I agreed, that is entirely up to you. To argue with a position that concerned parties have not disputed is what make public discourse mainly a theatre of pseudo experts who dispute even settled matters due to bias, not fact, not logic, not information but who is saying it!





Yes Laura, I can understand the consternation. Just can’t agree on who must set the moral parameters upon which ethical judgments can be passed. At least I appreciate your side that doesn’t seem to pontificate on legalities, and others suggesting my economy is so bad I need UPND to buy bread! And that I actually need the trust of some lazy online data miners.