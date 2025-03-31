Amos Chanda’s Gymnastics, from Lungu’s Attack Dog to UPND’s Newest Choir Member



Amos Chanda, the former spin doctor for ex-president Edgar Lungu, has pulled off what might be the biggest political somersault of the year jumping from the sinking PF ship straight into the arms of the UPND.





The man who once fired verbal missiles at Hakainde Hichilema is now singing hymns in the ruling party’s choir, conveniently rebranding himself as a “media consultant.”





Chanda’s newfound love for UPND became evident when he was caught red-handed at a UPND media briefing at Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone. Of course, Zambians, with their eagle eyes and sharp tongues, wasted no time in asking, “Iyi nayo ninshi kanshi?” (What kind of move is this?).



When confronted on Diamond TV Zambia Breakfast, Chanda acted surprised, as if people were overreacting to his political gymnastics. He lectured the nation, asking:





“How does the relationship between these two individuals (Lungu and Hichilema) affect Amos Chanda’s life after State House?”



Translation: “Forget the insults, forget the past, I need to eat!”



For a man who once made a career out of throwing punches at Hichilema, this sudden U-turn is nothing short of a miracle. It’s like a witch doctor waking up one day and becoming a pastor, same tricks, different uniform.





But let’s be real. This is not about “media consultancy” this is political survival, Zambian edition. The PF ship is not just leaking; it has already sunk, and former big men are scrambling for lifeboats. Amos Chanda is simply the latest one to grab a life jacket with a UPND logo on it.





Zambians have seen these moves before. Today, it’s “life after State House,” tomorrow, he’ll be on another podium saying, “Ba PF, naine na bwela” (PF, I’m back). In politics, nothing is permanent, except hunger.





So, the question remains: Is Chanda now a trusted ally in UPND, or is he just another passenger waiting to jump ship when the next bus comes?



March 31, 2025

©️ KUMWESU