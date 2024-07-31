Amos Chanda’s marriage breaks for only being generous ku chipinda, but financially shorthanded

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s Kabanana compound has finally given up on her ‘stingy’ and self made economist of a husband, who has managed to keep her for seven years without financially supporting her.

The Tonga woman, Anastasia Mwiimbu 27 was charmed by the love and sweet words of her short Bemba man from Kasama, Amos Chanda, 35, who promised her a life full of honey and milk.

In his manifesto, he borrowed words from the Oxford dictionary and became as cunning as a politician eying a political position telling Mwiimbu that he would be the sugar in her Chibwantu and that she would never lack Mabisi once she became his partner.

But was Chanda telling the truth, in the hot city of Lusaka? Well, Mwiimbu like Nezlong’s Keka song fell off her high horse into the arms of the man who would end up becoming her husband.

She only came to discover that her husband had lied to her after her light skin tone started to fade due to lack of maintenance.

But at least Chanda didn’t lie about the ‘milk and honey’ part, as despite having a chaotic day sponsored by his wife’s need for money, he was as humble as a politician during campaign period, enticing Mwiimbu with sweet words, just to have a test her honey pot.

Despite his romantic gestures, he never provided for her or their children, leading Mwiimbu to start her own business to make ends meet.

Accusations of infidelity from Chanda, however, forced her to quit multiple ventures, including selling goods on credit and farming.

She started selling assorted items to people on credit using a K500 profit that her mother credited her.

Mwiimbu added that she had to quit her business due to cheating accusations from Chanda and ventured into farming instead.

However, Chanda continued with his Chorus of accusing his wife of cheating on him with her elder brother in Mumbwa who was helping her maintain her soya beans at the farm.

She had to give up on farming too following her husband’s accusations, forcing her now to start making Chibuku beer for a living. But this was an even bigger problem.

“He told me, if I don’t stop, he will chase me from the house, but I told him if he doesn’t begin supporting me, I will not stop. So because he couldn’t give me money, he chased me from the house a month ago and dumped me at my elder sister’s house with my children saying that I was too expensive for him.”

“But I cannot burden my sister for long, she and her husband raised me before my marriage, I can’t go and stress them again with my children, moreover her husband is no longer working and he has to take care of me and my children too because my husband never brings any support, ” said Mwiimbu.

Following the rocky and bumpy ride of their union, Mwiimbu had no option but opting for a divorce so that she can go back to the village and keep her children from there as she cannot manage in Lusaka.

Mwiimbu said she had earlier bought Chanda a reconciliation but he denied her before the court.

Meanwhile, Chanda’s defence was easy, he said he was ready to take his wife back as long as she stopped brewing Chibuku, but he was still not ready to support her financially.

“I have always known that my wife never loved me naturally, she had been after money, one day, she called me while I was at work, telling me that she needed money to buy food and school bags for our children. I told her to get a K100 from my jacket, and instead, she got the whole K200 which was there, that angered me a lot because I had other plans for the other K100.”

“I think she even has a boyfriend from those businesses of hers because I started investigating her but I just couldn’t tell her because my investigations were still on going. I couldn’t bring her back from her sisters home because I am waiting for my Bashibukombe (marriage counselor) to come back from his farm,” Chanda said.

After chasing his family, Chanda even shifted from their matrimonial home and rented it out, just to make sure that his wife and children would never locate him again.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, addressing the case, criticised Chanda for neglecting his family responsibilities and adjourned the matter until September 4 for judgment, waiting upon his marriage counselor.

“You can not give your burden and responsibility on another man to take care of your family for you. That is irresponsible,”‘ she said.

“For the meantime, you will get your wife and children and live with them wherever you are staying while you wait for judgment. If you don’t, the court will allow your wife to report back,” said magistrate Mulenga.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba July 31, 2024