An Attack on the Presidency Is an Attack on Our Nation



Reports from the Copperbelt are deeply disturbing. The fact that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, had to cut his speech short and be whisked away by his security detail after an attempted stoning incident is not only unacceptable but a serious threat to our national fabric.





There are proper and democratic channels for expressing dissatisfaction with the Head of State. You campaign and you vote. Resorting to violence or mob behavior is not a sign of courage or patriotism; it is lawlessness, and it puts our entire democracy at risk.





To those who took part in that chaos: have you paused to think about the consequences? If arrested and proven guilty, what happens to your future? As a young person, are you really willing to throw your life away like that? Think about the people who depend on you, your family, your children, your community.





But beyond the act itself, another serious question arises: how did such hostility get that close to the President? How did it elude his security detail? The Presidency, regardless of who occupies it, must never be exposed in that manner. We cannot, and must not, allow such lapses in protection. The safety of the Head of State is the safety of the Republic.





And let’s be honest, if people can freely attack the President, what does that say about the safety of ordinary citizens who have no security detail? What will happen to our people in the communities if this culture of aggression is normalized? This behavior cannot and must not be tolerated.





Mr. President, while I condemn the actions of the young people in the Copperbelt in the strongest terms, I also recognize that their anger sends a message to you and your team, they are not happy. It’s up to you now to reach out, listen, and calm the situation. Restore hope and trust in their hearts. The ball is in your court.





I rest my case. 



Jackson Demus Phiri

Media Personality