AN ATTEMPT TO HARM PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD NEVER BE FORGIVEN – HON.

AMUTIKE





Stoning the President was more than evil,it was a treasonous act of political terrorism, a direct assault on our democracy and the very office that embodies our nation’s will.



Mongu Central MP Oliver Amutike has condemned the cowardly and unpatriotic thugs that stoned President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola.





President Hakainde Hichilema is our life, our hope and our economic compass. He is the architect of our nation’s recovery, the one leader brave enough to clean up the filth and corruption left by previous failed regimes.



Why should you want to kill a man who increased CDF to K40 million?





This attack is not just on a man, but on the future of every Zambian citizen who benefits from his unprecedented developmental reforms.





What crime did President Hakainde Hichilema commit for creating a peaceful environment of law and order? His only “crime” in the eyes of these violent elements is success. I mean success in restoring our economy, our international standing and the rule of law they so blatantly disregard.





We will not allow him to be subjected to danger. Let this be a final warning to all who would threaten our peace: the full, unyielding force of the state will be unleashed upon you. We will defend our President and our democracy with every resource at our disposal.





The law must come down with its full force on some Copperbelt criminals.Their actions are a betrayal of the Zambian people and the constitutional order.





A severe punishment is necessary to uphold the rule of law and demonstrate that no one is above it. This is not about politics but it is about protecting the very fabric of our society.



Honorable Oliver Mumbuna Amutike -Mongu Central MP.