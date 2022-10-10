AN EXPENSIVE HOSPITAL KEPT DIRTY- The Case of Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital

It’s a tragedy!

By Oscar Chavula

My last night into early this morning was spent at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, a close friend of mine had an emergency and they were rushed there.

I was greeted by fresh blood strewn along the floor from the entrance right through to the consultation rooms on your right. Initially, I thought an accident patient had just been brought in and the clean up of the floor would soon follow. Once I was there close to an hour I got concerned how we were side stepping or jumping over fresh blood as we walked from the entrance through to the corridor a distance of slightly close to 25 metres.

Eventually, I took it upon myself to ask for the blood to be cleaned off the floor! The Medical personnel didn’t look bothered at all. So I asked the guard to get someone to attend to it urgently. It took a while to get done by a gentleman who looked sleepy, lethargic and unbothered, he just run the mop over the floor and off he went… What kind of people are we really, how and when did it become a normal sight to have blood on the floor for hours.

LMUTH is a new hospital on paper, a dirty hospital it is in reality… Whoever is contracted to clean the hospital is doing a terrible job of it, the floor is stained (ukukowela) as if they clean it with dirty water. You would think it will take years before we would see such sharp decline (Hell NO…) It has taken less than 18 months.

An expensive gift (China to Zambia) been looked after badly…

The service was pathetic but that’s the story for another day. Just observing the happenings at this Hospital my heart was deeply troubled.

They cry for jobs at every turn, even toy-toying to get a chance at serving patients only to get employed then the mockery and rudeness starts… doing things with no care or sense of urgency!

#howdidwegetthisbad