An Open Letter to Hon. Jack Mwiimbu – Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security

Your Hypocritical Remarks on the Eligibility Judgment Delivered on December 10th

Dear Hon. Jack Mwiimbu,

I write this letter with deep concern after watching a video in which you passionately declared that the recent eligibility judgment delivered on December 10th, 2024, regarding Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was “the best judgment.” You went as far as to claim that this was the decision that “should have been made back in 2020” and that it now prevents Dr. Lungu from contesting in 2026 because, according to you, “the December 10th ruling became law.”

The question that begs an answer, sir, is this: Were the four earlier judgments on the same eligibility case not law? If those previous rulings were not law, what were they? And if they were indeed law—as every judgment from a competent court must be—what suddenly makes this one “the best judgment”? What exactly has changed, other than the fact that this ruling serves your political narrative?

Selective Respect for the Rule of Law

It is both hypocritical and shameful for you to now stand before the Zambian people and lecture us on respecting the law, simply because the judgment has tilted in your favor. Is that how the rule of law operates? Is it only law when the decision aligns with your interests? What about the previous judgments that did not favor you—did they not matter?

This selective respect for judicial outcomes exposes a glaring double standard in your understanding of justice. You conveniently dismiss decisions you dislike while celebrating those that benefit you. Let me remind you: the rule of law is not a tool to be wielded for political convenience. It is a cornerstone of democracy that must be upheld consistently, regardless of whether it suits your agenda.

Do You Think Zambians Are Blind Praise Singers?

Sir, the people of Zambia are not fools. You seem to assume that all Zambians lack critical thinking and are merely blind praise singers, incapable of discerning the truth. On the contrary, we see your desperation for what it is. Your sudden enthusiasm for “lawfulness” reeks of hypocrisy and highlights your unwillingness to accept genuine democratic competition.

If this judgment truly represents justice, it would not require so much energy and urgency to justify it. Your celebratory tone comes across as defensive, as if you feel the need to convince us that this ruling is final and untouchable. Why the urgency, sir? Why does the prospect of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu contesting in 2026 unsettle you so much?

Why Are You Afraid of Dr. Lungu?

This brings me to a fundamental question: Why are you so afraid of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu? If your government has truly delivered on its promises to the Zambian people, why should you fear his return to the political arena? Shouldn’t you trust that the electorate will reward good leadership and make fair, independent choices?

Your fear betrays a deeper insecurity—an awareness that the people of Zambia are watching, questioning, and may not be as easily swayed as you hope. Instead of spending time convincing Zambians that one judgment is “the best law” while dismissing others, perhaps you should focus on delivering development and good governance. After all, it is service—not legal gymnastics—that wins elections.

The Rule of Law Is for Everyone

The rule of law is not a buffet where you pick and choose what suits your appetite. It applies equally to everyone, regardless of political affiliation. True respect for the judiciary means accepting all judgments, whether or not they favor you. It also means refraining from manipulating legal outcomes to eliminate political opponents. If you are truly confident in this ruling, then let democracy take its course.

Conclusion: Let the People Decide

Hon. Mwiimbu, Zambia is a democratic nation, and in a democracy, it is the people—not politicians or selective interpretations of court rulings—who decide who will lead them. Instead of being consumed by Dr. Lungu’s potential candidacy, I urge you to focus on serving the Zambian people with fairness, humility, and integrity.

The Zambian people are watching. We will not allow anyone to manipulate the law for political gain or rewrite history to suit their agenda. If you believe in your leadership and your party’s vision, face the competition head-on and let the will of the people prevail.

Respectfully,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma