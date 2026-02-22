AN OPEN LETTER TO HONORABLE GIVEN LUBINDA – BY MAZIMBA MAZEMBE, MPULUNGU DISTRICT.





Greetings, Honorable Given Lubinda. I bring you peace and love from Mpulungu District, Northern Province.





Honorable, I’ve decided to address you openly regarding Tonse Alliance matters, given your past roles as acting President of the Patriotic Front (now under Mr. Chabinga) and acting Chairperson of Tonse Alliance (now under President Brian Mundubile).





Sir, as one scholar once said, “It is better to lose a position than to lose your power.” This should inspire you. Today, you have another chance to contribute to governing Zambia by accepting the reality: rallying behind President Brian Mundubile, the current people’s choice in the opposition. The sooner you realize and accept this, the better.





However, if your intention is to remain an opposition figure for many years to come, providing checks and balances, well, we wish you the best!





You and I should accept the fact that President Brian Mundubile is the sole candidate who can give the incumbent a strong challenge and win, especially with opposition unity.





Honorable, remember it’s not about holding a position, but about being followed. Ask yourself: “Are PF structures nationwide rallying behind me or Brian Mundubile?” I’m telling you, in an event that you legally get PF papers with the aim to divide votes from President Brian Mundubile, believe me those PF structures have moved on and are following the Tonse Alliance/FDD vehicle. The Chawama by-election is a reminder: NCP thought they’d win based on their performance in Petauke and Chibulula ward by-elections when they got used as a vehicle of Tonse Alliance but lost in Chawama terribly despite claiming they were carrying the ECL legacy. This should remind you of the consequences if you go against President Brian Mundubile on the ballot.





Kindly emulate the spirit of Honorable Binwell Mpundu (Ichabaiche Movement); his stance shows strength, reckoning with other forces to achieve goals.





Please, rally behind President Brian Mundubile and provide leadership where you can.



Once again, it is better to lose a position than to lose your power!





Mazimba Justine,

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Mpulungu (Central) Constituency,



Mpulungu District Tonse Alliance IPS/Spokesperson,



Leader of Team MAZEMBE.