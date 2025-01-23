An Open Letter to President Hakainde Hichilema



Subject: A Question of Justice or Vendetta — The Reopened Case Against Hon. JJ Banda



Your Excellency,



What task did you entrust to Hon. JJ Banda that he failed so completely as to deserve the relentless persecution he is currently enduring? The calculated actions against him raise grave concerns about justice in Zambia.





After Hon. Banda’s alleged abduction by operatives linked to your party, UPND, you directed the police to reopen a case from 2016 that was fully adjudicated instead of pursuing the serious allegations of abduction. Why? Why was the focus shifted from investigating his abductors to targeting him? This decision defies logic, fairness, and the rule of law.





Revisiting a Closed Chapter



On April 19, 2016, Hon. JJ Banda was taken to court by then Post newspaper journalist Peter Macheleka Sukwa on charges of assault. Sukwa alleged that on December 10, 2015, in Vubwi District of Eastern Province, Zambia, Hon. Banda, acting with another person unknown, assaulted him, causing actual bodily harm.





After a full trial, on September 28, 2016, the court found Hon. Banda guilty. He was fined K2,000 and ordered to pay K12,000 in compensation. Sukwa had every right to appeal if dissatisfied with the outcome, within the legally stipulated timeframe. He chose not to, effectively bringing the matter to a close.



Yet, eight years later, under your directive, the police reopened the case. The timing — immediately after Hon. Banda named his alleged abductors — raises serious questions about motive. Even more egregious is the sudden transformation of a simple assault charge into allegations of aggravated robbery and attempted murder. What evidence supports this dramatic escalation? Without clear answers, this reeks of political manipulation.





Why Not Investigate the Abduction?



Your Excellency, the Constitution charges you with protecting the lives and rights of all citizens — including Hon. Banda. His life is as important as those of the UPND operatives implicated in his alleged abduction. What makes these individuals immune from investigation? Why have you chosen to shield their actions while ensuring that Hon. Banda is subjected to relentless legal persecution?





This is more than a legal misstep — it is a dangerous abuse of state power. Weaponizing the justice system to protect political allies while punishing dissenters erodes public trust and threatens Zambia’s democratic foundation.



Political Persecution Disguised as Justice



Moreover, Your Excellency, you are undoubtedly aware that under Zambian law, a person cannot be punished twice for the same offense. What, then, motivated your directive to reopen this case despite its clear adjudication? This sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the integrity of our legal system and the independence of our judiciary.





Your decision to pursue Hon. Banda while ignoring credible allegations of abduction is morally indefensible and legally suspect. This selective application of justice threatens to corrode Zambia’s democratic principles.



Conclusion



Your Excellency, the people of Zambia demand clarity. Why did you direct the reopening of an eight-year-old case while ignoring serious claims of abduction? What new evidence exists to justify this move? Without transparency and fairness, these actions appear as a gross misuse of power driven by political motives.





So, I ask you directly: What has Hon. Banda done to provoke such relentless hostility? Why pursue him so aggressively while shielding his alleged abductors? The office of the President demands impartiality, integrity, and a commitment to justice — not the pursuit of personal vendettas.





The nation watches, history records, and justice demands a response. Will you stand for the Constitution and justice, or will Zambia’s democracy witness further decline under your leadership?



Respectfully,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

A Concerned Citizen of Zambia