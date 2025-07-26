An Open Letter to President Hakainde Hichilema: A Call for Moral Leadership, Peace, and National Unity



Your Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema,



Greetings in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.





It is with a heavy heart, but with sincere hope for our beloved Zambia, that I write to you as a concerned citizen, a believer, and as one who holds deep conviction in the destiny of this Christian nation.





What is happening in our country today is deeply perplexing and morally troubling. Zambia, once celebrated as a beacon of Christian values, peace, and unity, is now slowly losing her spiritual compass. The question on many lips is: Are we still a Christian nation under your watch?





You often speak about national values enshrined in our Constitution—values that are meant to guide this nation in righteousness, justice, and morality. Yet, under your leadership, we have witnessed a worrying erosion of these very principles:



▪️The disbandment of the *Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs,* which served as a moral compass under the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, was a grave mistake.





▪️The rise of freemasonry practices, obscene content, open tribalism, nepotism,and growing tolerance to LGBTQ advocacy.



▪️ Cadres insulting the memory of our late President, even after death, with no reprimand from the highest office.





▪️ Silence in the face of corruption, economic injustice,and a growing atmosphere of political intimidation.





▪️ Vice President Mutale Nalumango and Home Affairs Minister Hon. Jack Mwiimbu* made deeply disturbing and disrespectful remarks in Parliament about late President Lungu—statements that shocked many citizens, yet again met with complete silence and no guidance from the Head of State.





Your silence, Mr. President, has been louder than words. In times when leadership is expected to stand above partisan pettiness and uphold moral dignity, especially in honour of a departed predecessor, the lack of rebuke or restraint has only deepened wounds and national division.





We recall how, as an SDA elder and national leader, you once vowed to be the number one Ambassador for Zambia. But in moments where your voice is needed the most—such as the leaked audio involving Robert Chabinga and senior intelligence officials, your silence has only deepened public suspicion and grief.





Your predecessor, President Lungu, despite criticism, stood firm in matters of faith and moral clarity. He boldly rejected foreign pressure advocating for LGBTQ rights, standing instead with the values of our people and the Word of God. His courage was not weakness, but spiritual strength.





Sir, let this letter not be seen as condemnation, but as a *national and spiritual* appeal for reflection. The burden of leadership is sacred. God has entrusted you with the lives and souls of millions. And leadership without righteousness invites judgment.





Let us be reminded of the scripture in *2 Chronicles 7:14:*



” _If My people, who are called by My Name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”





This is our cry as citizens. That you, Mr. President, may help this country return to moral ground, to repentance, and to peace. In that spirit, we call your attention to *Acts 2:38,* which outlines five principles that can guide not only individuals but entire nations to restoration





*The Five Pillars from Acts 2:38 – A Path to National Healing*



1. *Repentance – “Repent”*



True change begins with genuine repentance. This is not just a political apology, but a heartfelt turning away from all that is wrong—be it tribal division, corruption, or bloodshed. As a nation, we must fall on our knees and confess our moral decay. You, Mr. President, must lead by example.





2. *Responsibility – “Be baptized every one of you”*



Each citizen, each leader, must take responsibility. Baptism represents a public acknowledgment and personal commitment to change. Zambia needs leaders who are not just baptized in ceremony, but in responsibility and conscience.





3. *Redemption – “In the name of Jesus Christ”*



Let us return to Christ—not in mere slogans, but in action. Our constitution declares us a Christian nation. Let our policies, our speech, our treatment of the opposition and the vulnerable reflect the character of Christ: mercy, justice, and truth.





4. *Remission – “For the remission of sins”*



Only when we acknowledge our national and leadership sins can we receive healing. Let there be open forgiveness—not vengeance—in our political and national dealings. Release the bitterness, settle differences, and reconcile across all regions and parties.





5. *Renewal – “And ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost”*



God promises us the power to rebuild when we submit to His will. Let the Holy Spirit renew this land, our institutions, our leaders, and our people. Let this be the dawn of a Zambia healed by faith, not broken by politics.





*Mr. President, it is not too late.*



Bring back the *Ministry of Religious Affairs,* not as a political tool, but as a symbol of moral restoration. Embrace the *18th of October, our Day of National Prayer*, not as a day of mockery, but as an anchor for this nation’s spiritual revival.





Reclaim the motto: ” *One Zambia, One Nation”.* Let every tribe and political party find a place in your administration. *Speak boldly against moral decay* . *Preach peace not only in words but in action.* Restore the dignity of leadership and the fear of God in our national affairs.



*Like King David* , may you humble yourself before God and lead *this country with wisdom, humility, and righteousness.*





*Zambia still believes. We still pray. And we still hope.*



*God bless Zambia. God bless the Presidency.*



✝ *With Christian love and national concern,*



*Michael Zephaniah Phiri- Political Activists|*

*Concerned Citizen & Believer in Christ*

*23 July 2025*