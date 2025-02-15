An Open Letter to the Inspector General of Police: We Will Not Stop Calling It Abduction- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

An Open Letter to the Inspector General of Police: We Will Not Stop Calling It Abduction



To: The Inspector General of Police, Zambia Police Service



Subject: Ongoing Unlawful Abductions by Plainclothes Officers



Dear Inspector General,



We, the concerned citizens of Zambia, write to express our collective outrage and deep concern over the alarming trend of individuals being forcibly taken by plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles—without formal charges, without due process, and without notifying their families or legal representatives.



This is not law enforcement. This is abduction.



A Pattern of Illegal Detentions



Recent incidents have exposed a disturbing pattern of secret detentions. People are being taken from their homes, workplaces, and public spaces by individuals who claim to be police officers but fail to follow proper procedures. These individuals are not informed of their alleged offenses, their families are not notified, and they are taken to undisclosed locations rather than recognized police stations.



These actions do not reflect lawful policing; they reflect state-sponsored kidnapping.



Lawful Arrests Must Follow Due Process



As the head of the Zambia Police Service, it is your duty to ensure that all arrests adhere to legal and constitutional standards. A lawful arrest must include:



1. Identification – Officers must clearly identify themselves and provide proper identification. The use of masked men in unmarked vehicles is completely unacceptable.



2. Legal Justification – No one should be taken without being informed of the charges against them.



3. Immediate Notification – Families and legal representatives must be informed immediately. Keeping people in undisclosed locations is a violation of their rights.



4. Recognized Detention Facilities – Arrested individuals must be taken to official police stations, not hidden locations where abuse can occur without accountability.



The Police Cannot Operate Above the Law



The Zambia Police Service has a duty to protect and serve, not intimidate and abduct. When police officers act outside the law, they cease to be law enforcers and instead become violators of human rights.



The Constitution of Zambia guarantees the right to liberty, protection from arbitrary arrest, and access to legal representation. These are not privileges, but fundamental rights. Zambia is also a signatory to international agreements that explicitly prohibit enforced disappearances.



When the police break these laws, they commit crimes.



We Will Not Be Silenced



If the Zambia Police do not want their actions to be labeled as abductions, then they must stop behaving like abductors. The solution is clear: Follow the law, respect due process, and uphold transparency in all operations.



Until that happens, we will not stop calling these actions what they truly are: abductions.



This is not just about one person—it is about protecting the rights and dignity of all Zambians. We will not be silent, and we will not be intimidated.



We demand immediate action to end these unlawful detentions and restore public trust in the Zambia Police Service.



For failing your duties, I will say this again, just as I have said before: You need to resign. You have failed the Zambian people.



Sincerely,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma