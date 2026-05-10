AN OPEN LETTER TO THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA



Fellow Citizens,



As we move closer to 2026, our nation stands at a crossroads that demands serious reflection, honesty, and courage from every patriotic Zambian.





We were promised a new dawn in August 2021. We were promised economic relief, transparency, constitutionalism, justice, and leadership that would place the interests of ordinary citizens above politics. Many Zambians voted with hope, believing that the country was entering a new chapter of accountability and democratic maturity.





But today, many citizens are asking themselves difficult questions:



Has the cost of living improved for the ordinary Zambian?

Has unemployment reduced meaningfully?

Has governance become more tolerant of criticism and opposing views?

Have state institutions remained fully independent and free from political influence?





Or are we witnessing the gradual concentration of authority in the hands of a few, while democratic institutions become increasingly vulnerable to political control?





What concerns many citizens is not merely economic hardship, but the growing perception that criticism itself is now treated as hostility. Increasingly, opposition voices, activists, and dissenting citizens feel pressured through legal, administrative, and institutional processes instead of being answered politically and democratically.





Fellow Zambians, democracy is not built on fear. Democracy survives through tolerance, accountability, and respect for differing opinions.





The Constitution of Zambia is not a personal instrument for any leader or political party. It belongs to the people of Zambia. Any attempt whether perceived or real to manipulate institutions, weaken checks and balances, or consolidate authority through strategic appointments and political influence must concern every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.



Leadership is not an entitlement.

The presidency is not inherited property.

A second term is not automatic.



In a democracy, leadership must always be earned through performance, humility, respect for the Constitution, and the trust of the people.





The critical question before us is this:

Do we truly want to continue with this political circus beyond 2026?

Should citizens continue rewarding arrogance, intolerance, and unfulfilled promises?

Or should leadership be judged based on performance, constitutional respect, and the actual realities facing ordinary people?





A government confident in its achievements would welcome scrutiny, criticism, and political competition. It would not appear threatened by opposing voices or alternative leadership.





Zambians deserve leaders who unite rather than divide.

Leaders who strengthen institutions rather than personalize them.

Leaders who respect citizens enough to listen when they are hurting.

Leaders who understand that power is temporary, but accountability is permanent.





This moment is bigger than personalities or political parties.

It is about the future of our democracy.

It is about whether Zambia remains a nation governed by institutions and constitutional principles, or whether we normalize excessive political control disguised as governance.





Fellow citizens, the future of Zambia will not be decided by propaganda, fear, or praise singers. It will be decided by the conscience of ordinary men and women who still believe that leadership must serve the people not the other way around.





And perhaps the most critical question before us all is this:

Does President Hakainde Hichilema truly still have a clear plan and genuine conscience for the future of our great Republic, or are we simply being asked to settle for promises that no longer reflect the realities facing ordinary citizens?





The choice belongs to all of us.



May God bless the Republic of Zambia.



And Happy Sabbath to you all.



Simpamba Abraham

Independent Aspiring Candidate for Chililabombwe Constituency

Together We Can

“Ichalo Bantu!”