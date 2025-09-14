An Open Letter to the U.S. Ambassador in Zambia



14/09/2025



Your Excellency,



The people of Zambia are deeply disturbed by the pattern of threats and veiled intimidation coming from your office.

It is both hypocritical and contrary to international norms for the United States to lecture Zambia on issues of law and order while your own country unapologetically enforces its sovereignty through mass deportations, detentions, and restrictive immigration policies.





Let us be clear: Zambia is a sovereign state. Article 2(1) of the United Nations Charter affirms the principle of the sovereign equality of all its members. This means Zambia has the same rights and responsibilities as the United States in enforcing its laws without foreign interference.

Furthermore, Article 2(7) of the Charter prohibits intervention in matters that are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state. By threatening Zambia for taking lawful measures to maintain order, your actions amount to a violation of this fundamental principle.





The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) is also unambiguous: diplomats are obliged to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state (Article 41) and are expressly prohibited from interfering in its internal affairs. An ambassador’s duty is to represent their country while fostering mutual respect, not to undermine the host nation’s sovereignty with public threats or political interference.





The United States cannot continue to demand respect abroad while disregarding the very international laws it helped craft. If deporting individuals suspected of crimes is acceptable within America, then Zambia equally reserves the right to enforce its laws and protect its citizens. Anything less is not diplomacy it is double standards.





The United States is on record for taking extreme actions, even killing foreign nationals on mere suspicion, as in the case of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. If America can justify such measures in the name of national security, then Zambia equally has the right to enforce its laws especially against individuals who threaten public order or attempt to invade the rights of others, such as through abduction threats.





Zambia will not be lectured into submission. Our nation values international cooperation, but such cooperation must be rooted in mutual respect, not coercion. The dignity of our people and the integrity of our laws are not negotiable.



Yours firmly,



Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist: Amnesty International/ a Concerned Zambian Citizen