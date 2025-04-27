AN URGENT APPEAL TO THE GOVERNMENT OF ZAMBIA



By Carol Lyambai



Warmest greetings to the esteemed people of Zambia, including:



– *His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, the visionary leader guiding our nation towards progress and prosperity.

– *Our revered Traditional Leaders, the custodians of our rich cultural heritage and wisdom.

– *The Honorable Ministers, entrusted with the responsibility of shaping our nation’s future.

– *The esteemed Members of parliament, representing the voices of the people.

– *The dedicated Councilors, working tirelessly to improve the lives of our communities.

– *Fellow young and old Zambians, the backbone of our nation.



As a concerned young female Zambian citizen, I am compelled to bring to light the pressing issue of student dropouts from colleges and universities due to financial challenges. This crisis not only affects individuals but also hampers our nation’s progress and development.



*THE IMPERATIVE NEED FOR PROFESSIONAL COURSE



Supporting students in professional courses is crucial for Zambia’s growth and development. Some of the key areas include:



– *Information Technology (IT): Driving innovation, digital transformation, and economic growth.

– *Healthcare: Improving healthcare outcomes, reducing mortality rates, and enhancing the well-being of our citizens.

– *Engineering: Building infrastructure, driving industrialization, and creating employment opportunities.

– *Agriculture: Enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing agricultural productivity.

– *Business and Entrepreneurship: Fostering innovation, creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth.



*THE CAUSES OF DROPOUT



– Financial constraints: Many students struggle to pay tuition fees, leading to dropout.

– Limited access to scholarships and bursaries: Insufficient funding opportunities hinder students’ ability to pursue higher education.

– High tuition fees: The cost of education is a significant barrier to access.

– Family responsibilities: Some students have to balance academic pursuits with family obligations.



*THE CONSEQUENCES



– Loss of potential talent and skills: Dropouts result in a loss of skilled workforce, hindering national development.

– Increased poverty and unemployment: Without education, individuals are more likely to experience poverty and unemployment.

– Slowed economic growth: A lack of skilled workforce slows down economic growth and development.

– Brain drain: Talented individuals may seek opportunities abroad, leading to a brain drain.



*A CALL TO ACTIONS



We urge the government to prioritize education and support students in need. Some potential solutions include:



– Allocating CDF funds to support students in professional courses

– Increasing scholarships and bursaries

– Collaborating with the private sector for sponsorships

– Implementing flexible payment plans



Together, let’s empower Zambia’s youth and build a brighter future!