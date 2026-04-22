ANC AXES MAYOR IN ‘R200K BRIBE’ AUDIO BOMBSHELL



Shockwaves have hit the African National Congress after it dramatically fired Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane over a leaked audio recording that’s set politics ablaze.

The party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the recall on Tuesday, calling it a decisive move after the explosive tape surfaced.





In the 30-minute recording allegedly captured during a covert meeting in Brits Maimane is said to offer opposition councillors R200,000 each to run a smear campaign against his own party ahead of the 2026 local elections.

Speaking via speakerphone, he reportedly outlined a “last term” plan to expose ANC infighting and brand the municipality a “circus,” while warning participants their phones could be monitored.





The scandal follows months of mounting pressure over alleged corruption, nepotism, and service delivery failures. With the audio now public, insiders say the ANC had little choice but to act fueling fierce debate about internal battles and political accountability.