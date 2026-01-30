ANC BLASTS US FUEL BLOCKADE AGAINST CUBA — CALLS IT A CRIMINAL ASSAULT ON THE CUBAN PEOPLE, ACCUSES WASHINGTON OF FUELING GLOBAL INSTABILITY AND RISKING FURTHER DAMAGE TO SOUTH AFRICA‑US RELATIONS





The African National Congress (ANC), through Fikile Mbalula, has condemned in the strongest terms the United States’ decision to impose a total blockade on fuel supplies to Cuba. The ANC describes this move as a direct attack on the Cuban people and a continuation of decades of economic strangulation that has harmed the country and its citizens.





This latest blockade comes just a month after the invasion of Venezuela and the unlawful kidnapping of its legitimate leader, President Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Comrade Cilia Flores. The ANC argues that these aggressive actions are not about humanitarian aid but are driven by greed for natural resources and a disregard for international law.





Fikile Mbalula warned that instead of promoting peace and stability, such actions only escalate tensions worldwide and put innocent people at risk. He also highlighted that the ANC’s vocal stance on these issues, while defending the rights of sovereign nations, is fanning the flames in an already fragile relationship between South Africa and the United States, making diplomatic cooperation even more difficult.





The ANC reiterated its call for respect for international law, sovereign equality, and the right of all nations to pursue their own political and economic paths without external interference. They stressed that unilateral blockades, embargoes, and interventions only deepen human suffering and global instability.