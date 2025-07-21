ANC blasts Zuma as a sellout over support for Morocco’s Western Sahara claim



The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned former President Jacob Zuma and his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party for endorsing Morocco’s control over Western Sahara, calling it “disgusting and disappointing.”





Zuma, during a recent visit to Rabat, backed Morocco’s autonomy plan, aligning with the MK Party’s policy favoring Morocco’s historical claim.





The ANC, through Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, accused Zuma of betraying South Africa’s support for Sahrawi self-determination and undermining national foreign policy.





The use of South Africa’s flag in Zuma’s meetings with Moroccan officials drew particular ire, prompting calls for a formal protest.





The clash highlights growing tensions between the ANC and the rising MK Party.