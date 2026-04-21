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ANC Fires Douglas Maimane Over Explosive Leaked Audio Scandal



The African National Congress (ANC) has fired Madibeng Local Municipality mayor Douglas Maimane following a leaked audio recording in which he is allegedly heard offering opposition councillors R200,000 each to campaign against his own party ahead of the 2026 local government elections.





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the recall today Tuesday, describing the decision as a direct response to the damaging recording that surfaced earlier this week. The 30-minute audio, reportedly made during a secret meeting on 10 March at Amigos Guesthouse in Brits, captures Maimane addressing African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor and Forum for Service Delivery councillor.





In the recording, Maimane joined via speakerphone, is said to have promised the councillors R200,000 each to organise a smear campaign highlighting ANC infighting and portraying the municipality as a “circus” caused by party interference. He reportedly described the move as part of his “last term” strategy and warned that phones could be bugged. The deal allegedly collapsed when payments were not made.





Maimane, who had faced mounting criticism over service delivery failures, alleged corruption, nepotism, and maladministration in the municipality (which includes Brits and Hartbeespoort), had already been under pressure from within the ANC. Earlier this year, forensic reports and internal complaints accused him of sitting on reports about looted millions and making irregular appointments.





The leaked audio intensified calls for his removal, with some party members viewing him as a political liability. After learning the meeting had been recorded, Maimane reportedly threatened the councillors with legal action if the audio became public.





No immediate comment was available from Maimane or his legal representatives. The developments have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many questioning the internal dynamics of the ruling party in the North West.