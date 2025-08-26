ANC has betrayed South Africans since 2017, says Magashule





African Congress for Transformation (ACT) President Ace Magashule has launched a scathing critique of the African National Congress (ANC), claiming the party has been in decline since 2017.





Magashule attributed the deteriorating state of municipalities across South Africa to the ANC’s internal divisions and lack of unity.





“The ANC is not united, and the poor state of our municipalities is a clear reflection of this,” Magashule declared, pointing to service delivery failures and crumbling infrastructure as evidence of the party’s regression.





He argued that the ANC’s inability to address these challenges stems from factionalism and a departure from its historical commitment to the people.





Magashule, a former ANC Secretary-General, also took aim at the Government of National Unity (GNU), formed after the ANC’s loss of an outright majority in the 2024 elections.



He labeled the coalition a “betrayal of the people,” accusing it of prioritizing political deals over the needs of ordinary South Africans. “The GNU is not about unity for the people; it’s about protecting interests and abandoning the masses,” he said.





The ACT leader’s remarks come as South Africa grapples with widespread dissatisfaction over service delivery, unemployment, and economic stagnation.