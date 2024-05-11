ANC Members Sing And Dance To Zimbabwean Revolutionary Songs After Inviting ZANU PF To Help Its Elections Campaign

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) members caused a stir after singing and dancing to Zimbabwean revolutionary songs days after inviting ZANU PF to help its elections campaign.

The Watershed Polls In Mzansi

South Africa will hold its seventh democratic general elections on May 29, 2024. This marks a significant event as it will be the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994 that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) might receive less than 50% of the vote. The elections will elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures in each of the nine provinces.

The ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, faces a tough challenge in retaining its majority. The elections follow the 2021 municipal elections, where the ANC received less than 50% of the vote nationwide for the first time.

ANC Confirms Inviting ZANU PF To Help Elections Campaign And Observe Polls On Voting Day

As the ruling ANC faces its most critical poll, it has invited Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF to help its campaign. Days earlier, ZANU-PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, revealed:

“We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us.”

The ANC confirmed today that it roped in ZANU PF to help its quest for electoral victory. ZANU will also observe the polls on 29 May.

Yesterday, ANC stalwart Tokyo Sexwale went on a door-to-door campaign in Soweto. As they campaigned, he taught members a Zimbabwean revolutionary long:

“Tonosangana Zimbabwe. Kure kure kwatinobva, kure kure kwatinobva [We’ll meet in Zimbabwe. We have come a long way].

Mzansi Wary As ANC Gets Help From ZANU PF During Its Elections Campaign

People expressed reservations about ANC working with ZANU PF in preparing for the elections.

Khonzi:

“Zanu PF is well-known for stealing votes 🗳 in Zimbabwe. There have NEVER been free and fair elections in that country. Is ANC that desperate 🤔”

James:

“How the mighty #ANC has fallen 🥺”

Dave:

“Imagine taking notes from ZANU PF🥴”

Johann:

“If that’s the case, the ANC will get 108% of the votes.”

Mao:

“Zanu-PF assisting the ANC during election campaigns & at the same be part of the observer missions during the elections itself. This makes Zanu-PF both the player & the referee at the same.”