ANC rejects Stantley Mathabatha’s request to step aside



The African National Congress (ANC) has declined Limpopo Provincial Chairperson Stanley Mathabatha’s request to step aside, following a high-level meeting at Luthuli House on Thursday.





Mathabatha had sought to temporarily relinquish his duties amid allegations of misconduct and internal tensions within the province.





However, the ANC resolved not to accept his request and referred the matter back to the Limpopo Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) for internal resolution.





The party emphasized that the process will be guided by principles of unity, accountability, and organisational renewal. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu condemned the leak of Mathabatha’s step-aside letter on social media, urging adherence to proper internal procedures.





The decision comes as Limpopo completes its regional conferences, with the party now focusing on service delivery and maintaining stability ahead of upcoming political cycles.