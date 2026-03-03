🔥 CONTROVERSY ERUPTS: ANC Sends Condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader While Many Iranians Celebrate — What Does This Say About South Africa’s Foreign Policy? 🔥





South Africa’s ruling party, the ANC, has offered “sincere condolences” to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the death of Ali Khamenei, the country’s Supreme Leader.





Yes — that Ali Khamenei.



The man widely accused by critics and human rights groups of presiding over harsh crackdowns on dissent, imprisoning activists, restricting women’s freedoms, and suppressing protests over the years.





While officials in Pretoria were drafting their message of sympathy, videos circulated online showing some Iranians — both inside Iran and across the global diaspora — reacting very differently. In cities like Tehran, Los Angeles, and Berlin, some members of the Iranian community were seen celebrating, reflecting deep divisions over his legacy.





For years, South Africa’s government has strengthened ties with Tehran. Critics argue this relationship has become increasingly political, especially after South Africa filed its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice — a move that drew both praise and backlash internationally.





Now, with tensions in the Middle East escalating and Iran accused by Western governments of supporting regional military activity, the ANC’s decision to publicly mourn Khamenei is raising eyebrows at home and abroad.





Supporters say it reflects South Africa’s long-standing foreign policy of solidarity with nations it views as resisting Western dominance.



Opponents argue it signals alignment with authoritarian leadership rather than with ordinary citizens fighting for rights and freedoms.





The bigger question many South Africans are now asking:



👉 Is this about principle? 👉 Is this about politics? 👉 Or is it about strategic alliances that go deeper than the public is told?





In a country that fought hard against repression and censorship, the symbolism of standing with Iran’s ruling establishment — instead of openly acknowledging the suffering many Iranians claim to have endured — is proving deeply controversial.



The debate is only beginning.