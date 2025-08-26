ANC veteran Naledi Pandor warns of South Africa’s deepening crises



African National Congress (ANC) veteran and former cabinet minister Dr. Naledi Pandor has sounded the alarm over South Africa’s escalating national and geopolitical challenges.





Speaking at a recent public lecture, Pandor described the country as confronting its “most testing national and geopolitical stresses,” citing both domestic policy struggles and international pressures.





Pandor emphasized the need for strong, principled leadership within the ANC to navigate the country through these turbulent times. She highlighted issues such as corruption and declining public trust as key factors undermining governance and called for a recommitment to the party’s founding values.





Despite acknowledging progress in areas like education, science, and trade, Pandor warned that South Africa’s future depends on urgent reforms and national unity. Her remarks come amid growing public concern over the country’s political and economic trajectory.