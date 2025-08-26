ANC veteran Naledi Pandor warns of South Africa’s deepening crises
African National Congress (ANC) veteran and former cabinet minister Dr. Naledi Pandor has sounded the alarm over South Africa’s escalating national and geopolitical challenges.
Speaking at a recent public lecture, Pandor described the country as confronting its “most testing national and geopolitical stresses,” citing both domestic policy struggles and international pressures.
Pandor emphasized the need for strong, principled leadership within the ANC to navigate the country through these turbulent times. She highlighted issues such as corruption and declining public trust as key factors undermining governance and called for a recommitment to the party’s founding values.
Despite acknowledging progress in areas like education, science, and trade, Pandor warned that South Africa’s future depends on urgent reforms and national unity. Her remarks come amid growing public concern over the country’s political and economic trajectory.
This woman can’t warn South Africa, no ways! All these problems South Africa has, were started by mainly her and few others when she single-handlely took Isreal to the ICJ. She didn’t end there, she still trotted around Africa and the World to decampaign Isreal, and when asked abt America & Europe’ soon to be reactions? She pompously nswered , with a bended mouth ” South Africa, is a sovereign state”. Where is that sovereignty now mama? And you can’t give advice cos you are the very first reason why South Africa is starting to suffer now and more is coming…….they must jail you.