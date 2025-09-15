ANCYL Mpumalanga issues apology to Mbalula after booing incident at NGC



The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Mpumalanga has issued a formal and unconditional apology to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula following a disruptive booing incident during his address at the ANCYL National General Council (NGC) in Kimberley on Friday.





The incident, which saw sections of the audience heckling Mbalula during his speech, sparked widespread criticism and raised concerns about internal discipline within the youth league.





In a statement released on Sunday, the ANCYL Mpumalanga leadership expressed regret for the behavior, describing it as “unacceptable” and not reflective of the organization’s values.





“We sincerely apologize to Comrade Fikile Mbalula for the conduct displayed by some delegates. Such actions undermine the principles of unity and respect that the ANC and ANCYL stand for,” the statement read.





The provincial leadership committed to addressing the issue internally to prevent future occurrences.

The NGC, a key gathering to discuss the youth league’s policy direction and leadership, was meant to foster unity but instead highlighted tensions within the organization. Mbalula, known for his outspoken style, continued his address despite the disruption, urging delegates to focus on the ANC’s renewal agenda.





Political analysts suggest the incident reflects broader factionalism within the ANC and its youth wing, with Mpumalanga’s apology seen as an attempt to restore cohesion.





The ANCYL has pledged to engage in disciplinary processes to address the conduct of those involved.

The ANC national leadership has yet to comment on the matter, but the apology underscores efforts to mend relations and maintain organizational discipline ahead of critical party conferences.