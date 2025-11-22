ANCYL plunged into turmoil as secretary-general apologises after brief “civil war”



The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) was thrown into disarray this week after a dramatic leadership clash that saw Secretary-General Mntuwoxolo Ngudle and President Collen Malatji briefly suspend each other, prompting urgent intervention from ANC SG Fikile Mbalula.





The conflict erupted on 21 November 2025 when Ngudle issued a formal letter suspending Malatji, accusing him of convening a parallel meeting, misleading structures about his powers, and sidelining senior officials from preparations for the league’s national congress.





Within hours, reports surfaced that Malatji had retaliated by attempting to suspend Ngudle, deepening the sense of crisis.



Confusion intensified when ANCYL national spokesperson Zama Khanyase dismissed the suspension claims, insisting that Malatji remained in office and confirming that the NEC was urgently meeting to stabilise the situation.

By Saturday, Ngudle had backtracked. In a written apology, he withdrew the suspension letter and expressed regret for his actions, saying the events were “regrettable and will never happen again.”



The public fallout has exposed entrenched tensions within the youth league ahead of its 27th National Congress in Polokwane next month. Control over congress preparations and looming leadership changes with Ngudle among those ageing out have fuelled speculation about internal power jockeying.





With the feud spilling into public view, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula moved to summon the officials in an effort to restore stability before the high-stakes December conference.