ANDD AND ZUPED GIVES GOVERNMENT 25th JUNE ULTIMATUM TO HAND OVER KCM TO VEDANTA

Lusaka… Friday June 2, 2023

A consortium of Non-Governmental Organisations has given government 25th June Ultimatum to conclude KCM-Vedanta negotiations and hand over KCM to Vedanta Resources in the interest of unlocking and revamping the mining sector and restoring national economic development.

Advocates for National Development and Democracy, (ANDD), and ZUPED, are worried that despite numerous assurances from President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Mines that the non functionality status of both KCM and Mopani will be addressed, nothing has materialised so far.

Speaking on behalf of the consortium, ANDD Executive Director, Mr Samuel Banda is shocked and saddened that despite the various socioeconomic challenges the country continues to face such as lack of jobs, specifically in the mining sector, arrears for mining suppliers,depreciation of Kwacha at a faster rate due to less forex as a result of low copper production, rising cost of living and huge poverty levels, government has continued to delay to categorically conclude negotiations with Vedanta.

The two organizations have therefore appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and his minister of Mines Honourable Paul Kabuswe, to conclude negotiations with Vedanta Resources within June which is the last month of second quarter of 2023.

He said in the interest of unlocking and revamping the mining sector and restoring national economic development, an ultimatum to hand over KCM to Vedanta, by 25 th June 2023 has been given, in order to restore mining viability in the country and create the much needed employment and business opportunities for our the people of Zambia.

He said the push is because, the country’s mining sector which accounts for 75 percent of our GDP is in dire need of a policy direction.

“And ZUPED president Mr Ronnie Jere indicated that mining affects everyone and is a key source of revenue through tax, hence the need to ensure that all loopholes affecting its effective implementation is amicably dealt with” he said.

Mr Ronnie Jere has wondered what is delaying the negotiations at the expence of the country’s socio-economic development, job creation, Forex and tax revenue and GDP growth.

Mr Jere has since questioned what is delaying the negotiations with Vedanta, adding that the delay is not helping matters in restoring the country’s socio-economic development.

President Hakainde Hichilema, on 23rd December 2023, during a press conference, did assure the nation that government had found a solution to the mining impasse and further assured that something would be quickly done.

ANDD and ZUPED equally held a meeting with the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon Paul Kabuswe, who similarly made assurances that government will hand over KCM to Vedanta, within the first quarter of 2023.