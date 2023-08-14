ANDD’S OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ON UPND’S TWO YEARS IN OFFICE

14th AUGUST 2023

HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

STATE HOUSE

LUSAKA-ZAMBIA

DEAR MR PRESIDENT,

Firstly, as the Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD), we would like to congratulate you Mr President and your Government for clocking two years in office.

Your Excellency, we are reminded of your overwhelming victory , which ushered you into office, with a lot of expectations from Zambians, based on the numerous promises you made prior to the elections two years ago.

We are cognisant of the archivements that you have scored in various areas such as clinching the IMF deal, and also ensuring that caderism in public places such as markets and bus stations is significantly reduced.

We are also aware of the reforms you have embarked on in the mining and the public sectors.

We are however alive to the fact that some campaign promises, among them, reduced cost of living and doing business, restoration of mining viability and promotion of the rule of law still remain unfulfilled.

Fulfillment of these outlined campaign promises that were made during your electoral campaign have remained farfetched and cast a worry not only for us, but to the majority Zambians who are undergoing serious socio economic challenges.

To cite an example, the basic needs basket for a family living in Lusaka now stands at over K9,000, which is way above the income of many households. Citizens are enduring a skyrocketing cost of living due to unstable local currency and volatile business environment, unpredictable fuel prices, among many othrr factors.

As an organization, we believe it is crucial to address these issues in the interest of transparency, accountability, and the overall well-being of our nation.

During your campaign, Mr President, you outlined a series of promises that resonated with many citizens, including ourselves.

These promises encompassed crucial areas such as mining, specifically to adress the KCM and Mopani issues and to bring economic sanity on the Copperbelt.

If these promises were fulfilled within the time frame you gave, they would have brought about positive changes and improvements in our societies and the nation as a whole.

However, as time has passed since your election, we have worriedly observed that progress on these fronts has been limited, leaving many of us feeling disillusioned and concerned about the direction our country is taking.

While we understand that governing a nation comes with its challenges and complexities, it is essential to remember that your campaign promises played a significant role in garnering support from the electorate.

These promises symbolized a vision for a better future, a future that many of us believed in and voted for.

Mr President, despite the outlined issues, I strongly believe that its not too late to turn around and salvage the situation for the betterment of our nation.

As an organization, we want to urge you to reevaluate your administration’s approach to fulfilling these campaign promises, which are key in transforming this nation.

For example, what has delayed to make progress with KCM and Mopani? What issues are there that are more important than the welfare of the people?

As you may be aware Mr President, Zambia has been mining dependent time immemorial and attaching the urgency to mining issues is of paramount importance to revamp our economy.

Transparency in addressing the challenges faced and outlining a clear plan of action will not only restore faith in your leadership but also demonstrate your commitment to the betterment of our nation.

Engaging with the concerns of your constituents and providing regular updates on progress will help bridge the gap between expectations and reality.

I understand that the responsibilities of your office are immense, and not all obstacles can be foreseen. However, the mark of a true leader lies in acknowledging setbacks and adjusting strategies to ensure that the vision put forth during the campaign becomes a reality.

We implore you to take action to address the high cost of mealie meal which has also brought a lot of anxieties in the nation.

Our nation deserves the leadership that we entrusted with our votes, and I am hopeful that you will take the necessary steps to steer us back on track.

Thank you for your attention to this matter as we eagerly await your response and hope to see positive changes that reflect the promises you made to the people of our great nation.

Yours sincerely Samuel Banda

ANDD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

[email protected]