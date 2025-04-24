ANDERSON BANDA WELCOMED BY THOUSANDS OF KAZEMBE RESIDENTS IN LUMEZI, PLEDGES FULL SUPPORT FOR UPND



Over a thousand residents of Kazembe warmly welcomed Anderson Banda to Lumezi, expressing their excitement at seeing one of their own aspiring to become a Member of Parliament. The crowd enthusiastically chanted, “Anderson Banda, you are welcome, mwana wakwitu! We are tired of jokers!”



Community members voiced concerns about the lack of adequate water systems in the area. Anderson Banda assured them that no one would be allowed to sabotage development efforts. He emphasized that the issue of water access would be addressed promptly, declaring.



“Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND is here to work, not to play. We know what we are doing, and we are committed to real development in all angles of our country ,” Banda stated.



