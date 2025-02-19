Andrew Ejimandu aka Seer 1’s Dangerous Propaganda and the Threat to Zambia’s Sovereignty



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I don’t usually waste my time on Andrew Ejimandu (Seer 1), a Nigerian fraudster parading as a “prophet” and openly aligning himself with the UPND government. His track record of deceit, manipulation, and opportunism is well-documented. He thrives on controversy, fearmongering, and political deception. However, his latest antics demand a response because he has crossed into dangerous territory—national security.





This is no longer just about his usual political theatrics or fake prophecies; this is about Zambia’s sovereignty, stability, and security being deliberately undermined by a foreign conman. Seer 1 is not just an attention-seeking charlatan; he is a direct threat to Zambia’s national interests, a destabilizing agent whose reckless rhetoric must be stopped immediately.





What is even more shocking is the UPND government’s willingness to tolerate, and possibly even collaborate with, this foreign scammer. How can a ruling party allow itself to be used by a fraudulent foreigner to manipulate public opinion? How has Zambia’s leadership sunk so low that a known deceiver from Nigeria is now dictating security matters? Do they think Zambians are blind to this? The people of Zambia see through this shameful act, and the UPND must put an end to it now.





Seer 1’s False Prophecy: A Deliberate Attempt to Incite Fear



Recently, Seer 1 issued an outrageous so-called “prophecy” claiming that Zambia is on the brink of war. He shamelessly urged the government to deploy the army, warning that external forces were plotting to destabilize the country and seize its mineral wealth. He even called for military action at the Zambia-Zimbabwe and Zambia-Congo borders.





This is not just irresponsible—it is treasonous.



This is not a prophecy; it is a deliberate attempt to create panic, manipulate public perception, and push Zambia toward unnecessary militarization. Why would a foreigner be so invested in Zambia’s security matters? Who is feeding him this information? Who benefits from this hysteria?





What is even more alarming is that Seer 1 is not just a loudmouth on social media—he has positioned himself as an advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema. Given the UPND’s history of weak, reactionary governance, there is real concern that this dangerous nonsense might actually be taken seriously.





Zambians must ask themselves: Why is a Nigerian fraudster interfering in our national security? Is the UPND government so desperate for control that it now relies on a self-proclaimed prophet to run its propaganda? If Seer 1’s words influence military decisions, what does that say about Zambia’s leadership?





Deploying the Army Based on a Fake Prophecy Is Reckless and Irresponsible



Let’s be absolutely clear—Zambia is not at war. There is no intelligence to suggest that any neighboring country is preparing to attack us. Our borders remain secure, and we have enjoyed stable diplomatic relations with our neighbors for decades.





Deploying the army based on a prophecy from a known scammer would be an act of sheer madness.



Military action without justification is not just a reckless abuse of power—it is a dangerous provocation that could destabilize Zambia’s standing in the region. The military exists to defend the country against actual threats, not to serve as a political tool for fearmongering.





Border security is not the responsibility of the military—it is managed by immigration officers, police, and intelligence agencies. Deploying soldiers at the borders for no legitimate reason would:



▪️Create unnecessary panic

▪️Disrupt trade and economic activity

▪️Strain relations with neighboring countries

▪️Send the wrong message to investors





The economic consequences of such a reckless move would be disastrous. Zambia is already struggling economically—why would we risk further instability because of a prophecy from a known fraudster?



The real question is: Who stands to benefit from this chaos?





The Army Must Not Be Used as a Political Tool



Zambians must wake up and reject any attempt to turn the military into a weapon for political games.



Soldiers are trained to fight wars—to kill and defend the nation, not to be used as political pawns. Deploying them to borders under false pretenses is not only a misuse of resources but also a violation of national security protocols.





History has shown that unjustified militarization leads to human rights abuses. Armed soldiers at borders could intimidate citizens, disrupt businesses, and create unnecessary tension. Zambia has always been a peaceful nation—why should we allow a Nigerian con artist to drag us into unnecessary militarization?





Who is truly running Zambia—the elected government, or Seer 1?



If the UPND government allows a foreigner to dictate security policy, then they have failed in their duty to protect Zambia’s sovereignty.





The UPND’s Shameful Alliance with a Fraudster



The real tragedy here is that the UPND government is using Seer 1 as a tool for political manipulation. Instead of focusing on real governance—economic growth, infrastructure development, and job creation—they are hiding behind a foreign scammer to spread fear and distract Zambians from their failures.





This is not just incompetence—it is a disgrace.



How can the government of a sovereign nation bow down to a self-proclaimed prophet whose only currency is lies and deception? How has the UPND sunk so low that it relies on a scammer to push its propaganda?





Zambians must reject this madness.



This government, instead of solving problems, is busy creating distractions. They think that by allowing Seer 1 to create hysteria, the people will forget about the real issues—unemployment, rising prices, corruption, and economic mismanagement.





The question every Zambian must ask is:



Why is Seer 1’s voice louder than that of our elected officials?



Why has the UPND given a foreign fraudster influence over our national affairs?





Why is the government promoting fear instead of solving real problems?



Defending Zambia’s Sovereignty Against Deception



Zambia is at a crossroads. We can either uphold our legacy as a peaceful, sovereign nation or allow ourselves to be manipulated by fraudsters and political cowards.





Seer 1’s reckless rhetoric, combined with the UPND’s disturbing willingness to entertain it, is a direct threat to Zambia’s stability and security.



The military should NEVER be used as a political tool. Decisions about national security must be based on intelligence and sound governance, not superstition and fearmongering.





A government that listens to a Nigerian fraudster over its own people has already lost its way.



Zambians must reject fear-based governance and demand real leadership. The people must refuse to be distracted by a foreign conman and his desperate attempts to stay relevant.





The UPND must stop using Seer 1 as their propaganda mouthpiece. Zambians can see through the lies, and the nation deserves better than this shameful circus.



If the government continues to entertain deception instead of governing, the people must hold them accountable.





Zambia’s sovereignty must never be dictated by opportunists. The nation deserves real leadership, not fearmongers and fraudsters.



UPND, stop it!