Andrew Kamanga has been officially elected as FAZ president for the 2025-2029 term.

FAZ ELECTORAL COMMITTEE UNVEILS SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES…advises ineligible candidates to utilize appeal window
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Electoral Committee has unveiled candidates for the forthcoming elections.
Candidates not successful will have up to February 22, 2025 to appeal before the final list is published in the next five days.
Electoral Committee chairperson Ronald Hatoongo unveiled candidates with only one candidate making it for the presidency in incumbent Andrew Kamanga while two candidates made it for the vice presidency.
However, unsuccessful candidates will have a five day window to appeal before the Appeals Committee publishes the final list.
For the vice presidency incumbent Justin Mumba will battle it out with Christopher Kasale.
Five incumbent chairpersons in Chisanga Pule (Central), Patrick Ndhlovu (Copperbelt), Mweemba Mujala (Luapula), Jordan Maliti (Lusaka) and David Simwinga (Western).
Luapula Province’s Samuel Mwape and Nicholas Moomba of Southern Province went through unopposed.
There will be elections for the chairmanship in Eastern and North Western where Crispin Kamuna will face off with Patrick Nyirenda and Arthur Kamulosu and Brian Sakulenga respectively.
Colonel Priscilla Katoba will go through unopposed after no candidate applied to challenge her.
Candidates were vetted by the Governance and Review Committee while the Electoral Committee ran the rule for other qualification criteria aligned with FIFA Statutes.
The Electoral Committee assessed the candidates based on the eligibility criteria set out in Article 33 of the FAZ Constitution.
Among the test is the Integrity test as outlined in Article 33(2) of the FAZ Constitution. The Electoral Committee relied on the report presented to it by the Governance and Review Committee which had previously conducted integrity checks on all prospective candidates.
Nominators for candidates needed to be validly registered in the FAZ Connect system for the 2024/2025 season.
Each nomination was backed by two independent nominations to ensure the two nominators were valid members of FAZ.
Additionally the check was ran on individuals making nominations on behalf of the nominating member of FAZ to ensure they were duly authorised to make such a nomination i.e. that they hold the position of either President/Chairman or General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The nominators were checked if they nominated only one prospective candidate for any given position.
Another key constitutional requirement was five (5) years’ experience in a leadership position of a member of FAZ as outlined in Article 33(5) of the FAZ Constitution. The Committee checked the status of each prospective candidate in the FAZ Connect System to ascertain the positions that they held in the past five years
The candidates needed three (3) years’ experience in leadership position of a member of FAZ immediately preceding the elections as outlined in Article 33(5) of the FAZ Constitution.
The Committee checked the status of each prospective candidate in the FAZ Connect System to ascertain the positions that they held in the past three (3) years immediately preceding the elections i.e. between March 2022 to date.
Eligible Candidates
Kamanga Andrew N (Unopposed)
Vice President
Kasale Christopher
Mumba Justin
National Women’s Representative
Priscilla Katoba
Zambian Premier League (ZPL)
None
Central Province Chairperson
Chisanga Pule (Unopposed)
Copperbelt Chairperson
Patrick Ndhlovu
Eastern Province Chairperson
Chrispin Kamuna
Patrick Nyirenda
Luapula Provincial Chairperson
Mujala Mweemba (Unopposed)
Lusaka Province Chairperson
Jordan Maliti (Unopposed)
Muchinga Province Chairperson
Samuel Mwape (Unopposed)
Northern Province Chairperson
NONE
North Western Province Chairperson
Arthur Kamulosu
Sakulenga Brian
Southern Province Chairperson
Moomba Nicholas Katiti (Unopposed)
Western Province Chairperson
David Simwinga (Unopposed)
NOTE: Unsuccessful candidates will have an appeal window from February 17-22.
