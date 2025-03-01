Andrew Kamanga has reported Pivoty Simwanza to  police

FOOTBALL administrator Andrew Kamanga has reported former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) committee member Pivoty Simwanza to the police, accusing him of threatening violence.





On Thursday, Simwanza, a former FAZ executive committee member, allegedly stormed into the Football House boardroom in Lusaka. Inside, Kamanga and four other individuals were engaged in a meeting. Simwanza, visibly agitated, confronted Kamanga and threatened to engage him in a physical altercation.





A video that quickly went viral on social media captured the intense moment when Simwanza charged aggressively towards Kamanga. Amidst the chaos, voices could be heard pleading with Simwanza, saying, “Pivoty, ngumfwilako [Pivoty, listen to me],” in an attempt to calm him down and diffuse the tension.





In a statement, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that a report of threatening violence has been filed at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka although no arrest has been made.



“Woodlands Police Station is investigating a case of Threatening Violence reported on 27th February 2025 at 1454 hours by Mr. Andrew Ndanga Kamanga, aged 58, President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).





“The suspect has been identified as Mr. Pivot Simwanza, a known male person.



Brief Facts of the matter are that on the material date and time, the complainant was chairing a meeting at Football House.



“During the meeting, Mr. Pivot Simwanza is alleged to have forcefully entered the boardroom and demanded an appeal letter from the FAZ Secretary General. When advised by Mr. Andrew Kamanga that he would be attending to after the meeting, the suspect became aggressive, shouted, and issued threats of physical violence against the complainant,” Mr Hamoonga said.



Mr Hamoonga said officers from Woodlands Police Station visited the scene and confirmed that normalcy had been restored.





“A Docket of Case has been opened, and investigations have commenced. No arrest has been made at this stage, but necessary legal action will be taken upon conclusion of investigations,” he said.



(Mwebantu, Saturday, 1st March, 2025)